What’s closed and canceled on this snowy day in the 10?

Updated as of 11:20am on 12/13/22
Here’s a running list of early closures and cancellations we know about. To add to the list or share an update please email us at [email protected].
Schools
FCSD #1 is still running as scheduled as of 7:30am, watch for updates
FCSD #6 is closed and all after-school activities including the middle school concert are canceled. The concert will be rescheduled.
FCSD #25 is closed
Trinity Lutheran in Riverton is closed
St. Margaret’s in Riverton is closed
FCSD #14 is closed
FCSD #38 is closed
FCSD #24 is closed
St. Stephen’s schools are closed
CDS Riverton and Lander are closed
CWC Riverton campus is closed to the public
Events
The FCSD #25 regular Board Meeting is canceled
Riverton Middle School Choir Concert is rescheduled for Wednesday night
Other Closures
Fremont Counseling Services is closed
Riverton Branch of the Fremont County Library is closed
Riverton Senior Center is closed, but Meals on Wheels is still delivering
Rendezvous Dental is open with limited hours, call the office for availability
Riverton Circuit Court is closed
First Interstate Bank in Riverton is closed
Wind River Realty’s office is closed but available via phone
Della Rose Boutique in Riverton is closed
Svilar’s Steakhouse in Hudson is closed
Stock Doc veterinarian office in Riverton is closed
Wind River Transportation Authority routes are cancelled for the day
Tyler Watson State Farm office is closed today
The Depot restaurant in Riverton is closed
Chaotic Closet in Riverton is closed
All Wind River Cares Clinics are closed
Injury Prevention Resources is closed
Roasted Bean & Cuisine will be closed today