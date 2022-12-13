What’s closed and canceled on this snowy day in the 10?

Updated as of 11:20am on 12/13/22

Here’s a running list of early closures and cancellations we know about. To add to the list or share an update please email us at [email protected].

Schools

FCSD #1 is still running as scheduled as of 7:30am, watch for updates

FCSD #6 is closed and all after-school activities including the middle school concert are canceled. The concert will be rescheduled.

FCSD #25 is closed

Trinity Lutheran in Riverton is closed

St. Margaret’s in Riverton is closed

FCSD #14 is closed

FCSD #38 is closed

FCSD #24 is closed

St. Stephen’s schools are closed

CDS Riverton and Lander are closed

CWC Riverton campus is closed to the public

Events

The FCSD #25 regular Board Meeting is canceled

Riverton Middle School Choir Concert is rescheduled for Wednesday night

Other Closures

Fremont Counseling Services is closed

Riverton Branch of the Fremont County Library is closed

Riverton Senior Center is closed, but Meals on Wheels is still delivering

Rendezvous Dental is open with limited hours, call the office for availability

Riverton Circuit Court is closed

First Interstate Bank in Riverton is closed

Wind River Realty’s office is closed but available via phone

Della Rose Boutique in Riverton is closed

Svilar’s Steakhouse in Hudson is closed

Stock Doc veterinarian office in Riverton is closed

Wind River Transportation Authority routes are cancelled for the day

Tyler Watson State Farm office is closed today

The Depot restaurant in Riverton is closed

Chaotic Closet in Riverton is closed

All Wind River Cares Clinics are closed

Injury Prevention Resources is closed

Roasted Bean & Cuisine will be closed today