What has Bill Gates been up to in Wyoming recently?

(Kemmerer, Wyoming) – Business magnate, investor and philanthropist Bill Gates has been hanging out, a lot, in Wyoming lately.

Gates took to his blog (GatesNotes.com) recently to discuss his time in Kemmerer. Bill announced recently his plans for the nuclear powered Natrium Plant, designed by TerraPower, which he started in 2008.

“I’m convinced that the facility will be a win for the local economy, America’s energy independence, and the fight against climate change,” Gates said. The Kemmerer-area is currently home to the Naughton Power Plant. The plant announced in 2021 that their coal units will retire in 2025. GatesNotes suggests that the shut down will force about 110 workers to lose their jobs. “The new plant will employee between 200 and 250 people, and those with experience in the coal plant will be able to do many of the jobs.”

Advertisement

The Natrium plant will, “potentially” open in 2030 according to GatesNotes. “It will be the most advanced nuclear facility in the world, and it will be much safer and produce far less waste than conventional reactors,” Gates noted.

He concluded the blog piece by thanking the Kemmerer community and support of the state. “I can’t overstate how welcoming the people of Kemmerer are being. While I’m here, I’ll get to visit the future site of the plant, and I’ll also have a chance to talk with the mayor, other local leaders, and members of the community so I can thank them for their efforts. And this project wouldn’t be happening without strong support from Gov. Mark Gordon and Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis.”

To see the entire article, click here.