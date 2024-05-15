Westward Heights is hiring a full-time Maintenance Supervisor

Join Our Team as a Maintenance Supervisor!

Are you passionate about excellence and driven to positively impact people’s lives? Westward Heights in Lander is seeking motivated individuals to join them as Maintenance Supervisors!

In this pivotal role, you’ll oversee and contribute significantly to daily operations by providing crucial building and grounds maintenance support. If you have hands-on maintenance experience, a strong sense of personal integrity, and a compassionate demeanor, Westward Heights wants to hear from you!

Join a team of dedicated professionals where continuous learning and professional growth are actively fostered. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to excel in a dynamic environment.

At Westward Heights, our mission is centered around Dignity in Life. We believe in treating each resident with the respect and compassion they deserve, and we are committed to creating a supportive environment where every team member feels valued.

What they offer:

– Competitive wages

– Paid Time Off (PTO) and sick time pay

– Comprehensive health, vision, and dental insurance

– 401k retirement plan

– And more!

Apply now and become a vital part of Westward Height’s meaningful mission, Dignity in Life!

For any inquiries, please contact:

Chris Dailey

People Development Coordinator/HR

307-332-5560. Ext- 24

email: [email protected]