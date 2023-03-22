Westward Heights in Lander is hiring RNs: 5-Star Quality rated, Work for the best!

If you’ve got a passion for excellence and a desire to make a difference in the lives of people, this might be the job for you! The RN has the opportunity to positively interact with residents, guests, family members, and team members daily. RNs are passionate about providing the highest quality care possible and exceeding the expectations of those they serve and work with.

Qualified candidates will be Registered Nurses with a current CPR Certification. They will possess high personal integrity, a caring attitude and portray a positive image.

Westward Heights, a part of the Vetter Senior Living family, has been voted one of the 2022 “Great Places to Work”. Visit our Facebook page to see some of the reasons why!

Kali will tell you, ”Westward Heights continues to amaze me and my family by offering to pay $375 a month towards my student loans, up to $30,000… yes, you read that right!!! $30,000!!!! Having an education is vital in today’s economy and having the assistance to do so is unbelievable. I will be forever grateful for the impact Westward Heights Care Center has made on my future.”

Looking for flexible scheduling? We are happy to work with our team!

We offer a world-class, 5-star quality rated facility and a competitive benefits package including:

“Pay is based on Experience.”

Vacation and Sick time

401K match starting at 3%

Student loan repayment program up to $30,000

Full benefits if working over 30 hours/week.

Dental and vision

Mileage assistance

FUN environment!

We’d love for you to join our winning team!

To apply or for questions on this position, stop by Westward Heights at 150 Caring Way in Lander or call Chris Dailey at 307-332-5560 ext. 24.

* To protect both our team members and the senior population we serve, COVID vaccination is a mandatory condition of employment* and opportunities to receive the vaccine, free of charge, are available at Westward Heights. *Certain exceptions, on a case-by-case basis, may apply.