Western Ag Network’s Russell Nemetz stops by to chat Wyoming agriculture [PODCAST]

(Fremont County, WY) – One of the regions most distinctive radio voices, Russell Nemetz from the Western Ag Network stopped into KOVE recently to chat about all things local ag.

Russell attended the Wyoming Stock Growers Association Cattle Trade & Convention Show in Riverton. We chatted with him about the event, how a harsh winter impacted Wyoming ag and the future of farming and ranching.

Check out the entire conversation in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast.

Western Ag Network Reports are updated daily on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM or online here.