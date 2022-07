Calling all artists! The Riverton Branch Library Chalk the Walk event is this July 13th. With spaces available for Adults, Teens, and Families. Spaces are limited, and artists must be registered by July 11th.

Featuring the eclectic rock and roll sounds of Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine, that will keep you grooving all night long.

For more information, or to register, call 307-856-3556, or stop by!

When: July 13th 7-9pm

Where: The Riverton Branch Library

Who: Open to all!