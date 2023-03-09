Wells signs with Rustlers

Standout Dubois senior Ryan Wells has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Central Wyoming College. The 6-3 senior is the most prolific scorer in Wyoming this season at 24.6 points per game, leading all four classifications of prep basketball by a large margin. Ryan Wells scored 37 points against St. Stephen’s – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wells topped the 1,000 career point total earlier this year and is a statistical leader in several categories. Aside from being the leading scorer in Wyoming he led Class 1-A in steals at 5.1 per game and led the West 1-A in blocked shots at 2.4 per game while making the top 10 in assists at 2.1 per game.

His high game came against Meeteetse where he had the best offensive output in all of Wyoming at 41 points.

In Class 1-A Wells had four of the top five performances with his 41 against the Longhorns, 37 against St. Stephen’s, and 34 and 33 in two meetings with Saratoga. Ryan Wells scoring two of his 34 points against Saratoga last December in Shoshoni – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The two-time all-conference and all-state forward was an integral part of Dubois’ second-place finish at the state tournament in 2022 where head coach Kyle Miller’s Rams rolled to 20 straight wins before falling to Upton in the title game.

An all-around athlete, Wells was all-state in 6-man football for the Rams where he quarterbacked Dubois to a semi-final appearance last fall. A multi-sport athlete, Ryan Wells broke up a pass against Meeteetse – {h/t Randy Tucker}

He placed as part of the Dubois 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays at the state track meet last season and was seventh in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump for the Rams.

He joins a Central Wyoming squad that finished this season at 18-12 overall and 5-6 in conference play. Head coach Jack Schmit has seven returning freshmen on the roster.

Wells will have the chance to play with fellow Fremont County player Lucas Engle of Riverton next fall.