Well water testing day set for May 18

(Fremont County, WY) – The following is a public service announcement from the Popo Agie Conservation District.

“As a service to our constituents, the conservation districts in Lander and Riverton are offering a Well Water Testing Day on Wednesday, May 18th.

“Residents of Lander, Ethete, Fort Washakie, Hudson, Jeffery City, and Atlantic City can stop by the Popo Agie Conservation District Office in Lander (221 S. 2nd Street), and residents of Riverton, Kinnear, Pavilion, Shoshoni, Moneta, Lost Cabin, Arapaho, and Lysite

can stop by the Lower Wind River Conservation District office in Riverton (625 East Madison Ave., Ste. 1) to pick up test kits anytime.

“IMPORTANT! You need to collect the water the morning of May 18th and have your sample to your conservation district office before 12:00 noon.”

Click here for the Popo Agie Conservation District website, and here for the Lower Wind River Conservation District website.