‘Welcome to the Jungle;’ Dubois High School 2023 Graduation

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois High School gym was packed the afternoon of Sunday, May 28 for the 2023 graduation ceremony, which had the class motto of “no regrets.” h/t Vince Tropea

The class colors were black and blue, the class flower was the hydrangea, the class song was ‘Life Is A Highway’ by Rascal Flatts, and the recessional song following the handing out of the diplomas was the aptly fitting ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses.

Following the presentation of the colors by the Girl Scouts Troop of Dubois, attendees were treated the 9th grader Sami Lynn Becker’s rendition of the National Anthem.

h/t Vince Tropea



Speakers for the ceremony included: Superintendent Steve Splichal, Principal Tad Romsa, Salutatorian Sienna Seabolt, Valedictorian Clayton Rux, and a commencement address from prolific photographer Nick Wheeler, which was then followed by a slide show put together by graduate Maren Baker. h/t Vince Tropea



After the speakers wrapped up, Principal Romsa and board chairman Jerry Falco presented the class of 2023 and awarded them their diplomas, leading to the official moving of the tassel and cap throw.

Congratulations Rams! h/t Vince Tropea