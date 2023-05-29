‘Welcome to the Jungle;’ Dubois High School 2023 Graduation

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
Dubois High School Class of 2023. h/t Vince Tropea

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois High School gym was packed the afternoon of Sunday, May 28 for the 2023 graduation ceremony, which had the class motto of “no regrets.”

h/t Vince Tropea

The class colors were black and blue, the class flower was the hydrangea, the class song was ‘Life Is A Highway’ by Rascal Flatts, and the recessional song following the handing out of the diplomas was the aptly fitting ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses.

Following the presentation of the colors by the Girl Scouts Troop of Dubois, attendees were treated the 9th grader Sami Lynn Becker’s rendition of the National Anthem.

Advertisement
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea


Speakers for the ceremony included: Superintendent Steve Splichal, Principal Tad Romsa, Salutatorian Sienna Seabolt, Valedictorian Clayton Rux, and a commencement address from prolific photographer Nick Wheeler, which was then followed by a slide show put together by graduate Maren Baker.

h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea


After the speakers wrapped up, Principal Romsa and board chairman Jerry Falco presented the class of 2023 and awarded them their diplomas, leading to the official moving of the tassel and cap throw.

Congratulations Rams!

h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
h/t Vince Tropea
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.