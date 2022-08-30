Welcome to Susan Porter, SageWest’s newest Medical Technologist 

Susan Porter joins SageWest as an experienced Medical Technologist. Though she’s had the opportunity to live in many different places due to moving with an active-duty military member, her home is still Manhattan, Kansas where she was raised.

Susan chose her career path in Laboratory Science when a college professor advised her that she would always be able to find jobs in the field. “I knew that I wanted to help patients in the medical field but I did not want the ‘hands-on’ that is required of the nurses and doctors. Plus,” she says, “the lab has the best toys.” Throughout her career, Susan has worked in the laboratory and infection control, and as an implementation representative and laboratory consultant. “The most rewarding part of my job is knowing that my work and results have a direct impact on the clinical decisions being made for the patient.”

When determining objectives and addressing challenges, Susan approaches them purposefully, “by first understanding the problem and the goal. Next, I determine what will be needed to accomplish the goal. Finally, I come up with a plan and break the tasks into smaller achievable steps and accomplish each one at a time.”

A favorite quote that guides Susan in her daily life: “Before you speak, ask yourself if what you are going to say is true, is kind, is necessary, is helpful. If the answer is no, maybe what you are about to say should be left unsaid.” – Bernard Meltzer

Susan is excited to join SageWest and she hopes to call Lander home for a long time to come.

Welcome to the team, Susan!