Welcome Patricia Walton, APRN to Community Health in Riverton

Patricia (Patty) Walton, APRN

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Riverton

Specialty: Family Medicine

Patty Walton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University in 2005. She went on to receive her Master of Science in Nursing from Wilmington University in 2010, a bachelor’s in Spanish from Washington College, and a master’s in Latin American Studies from Indiana University.

Patty started as a Spanish Interpreter for a Community Health Center in Maryland. She provided interpretation for medical providers at migrant farmworker labor camps during the summer while studying for her first bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Spanish. Patty continued as a coordinator for a migrant health program for over a decade.

Patty has experience working as an RN in Labor and Delivery, Home Health, and Community Health. After obtaining her master’s, she worked in private practice for 5 years as a Nurse Practitioner and then returned to Community Health for 6 years.

Patty is excited about new challenges unique to this area and community. She loves learning new cultures and new languages. Patty moved here with her three youngest daughters and two dogs, and she can’t wait for their new Wyoming adventures.

Contact CHCCW in Lander at (307) 332-2185 to schedule an appointment or talk to Patty today! To learn more about CHCCW, visit chccw.org.