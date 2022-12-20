Welcome, Lisa Breiterman, licensed Esthetician to Rendezvous Dental!

Rendezvous Dental would like to introduce the newest member of its team.

Lisa Breiterman recently relocated from Tucson, Arizona, and is a licensed Esthetician and a board-certified Psychiatric and Family Nurse Practitioner with 30 years of healthcare experience. She is licensed both in Wyoming and Arizona. Additionally, she served 7 years as a medical officer in the Air Force Reserves at Luke AFB, Phoenix, Arizona.

Her time spent in the Air Force Reserves taught her to trust her decisions and leadership skills while under pressure, not to chase after comfort all the time, and to be adaptable and ready for anything.

Lisa has a passion for skincare and combines her esthetics training and medical and psychiatric expertise in a natural and holistic manner to offer customized services for her clients. She is known for her compassion and natural approach to helping her clients maintain their most healthy and youthful-looking appearance.

When asked why she prefers to take a natural approach to skincare, Lisa responded, “Skin is the largest organ of our body yet often neglected and misunderstood. The basics of skin care are generally natural, simple and effective. What we put onto our skin will ultimately wind up in our bodies as our skin absorbs a portion of what is on it. Long, complicated ingredient lists with unfamiliar chemical names should be avoided. Choosing quality, natural ingredients for daily use complemented by regular professional facials for preventative care and targeted treatment will produce healthy-looking skin and promote graceful aging.”

Lisa has a particular interest in oncology aesthetics and will offer services to oncology patients in the future.

As an esthetician, Lisa is inspired by her passion to improve the quality of a person’s life and bring healing to the mind, body, and spirit. When she’s not working, Lisa enjoys fitness, traveling and exploring the outdoors, birding and thrift store shopping. She says the best advice she’s ever been given is to avoid debt and live below your means.

Lisa begins her journey at Rendezvous Dental on Monday, December 19th. Her regular hours will be 9:00 am to 4:30 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. She will be offering a variety of services.

Customized Facial $100-$150

(Depending on skin type will utilize options of LED therapy, upgraded algonate mask, specific enzyme treatment, stimulating scalp, neck and shoulder massage, extractions, and high-frequency therapy during facial.)

Dermaplane Facial $150

$150 Waxing Varied pricing

Call (307) 856-2778 today to set up an appointment with Lisa.

