Welcome Dr. Maggie Bonilla to Community Health Pediatrics in Lander

Welcome, Dr. Maggie Bonilla, DO!

Lander Community Health Center Pediatrics

Specialty: Pediatrics

Dr. Maggie Bonilla attended Hawaii Pacific University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. She then went on to Medical School at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest in Oregon. Dr. Bonilla completed her pediatric residency at the University of Utah.

Dr. Bonilla is a National Health Service Corps Scholar and a Global, Rural and Underserved Child Health Scholar. She loves rural medicine and all of the relationships made, intricacies involved and challenges associated with being a rural health care provider. While in medical school, she realized that caring for children and preventative medicine was her calling.

She is passionate about evidence-based medicine and shared decision-making. Dr. Bonilla offers support in breastfeeding and lactation, nutrition medicine, BMI/lifestyle counseling and advocates for pediatric mental health.

In her free time, Dr. Bonilla loves to snuggle with her dogs, adventure with her husband, and spend all seasons of the year in the mountains. She has lived in many beautiful places including Wisconsin, Hawaii, Oregon and Utah, and is excited to now call beautiful Lander her home. She loves the small-town life and is thrilled to be working for CHCCW.