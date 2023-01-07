Weighted ballot determined Chairman, Vice-Chairman at the first County Commissioner meeting of 2023

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners had their first meeting of 2023 this week, which had to be moved from the 3rd to the 4th due to the snowy weather that hit the county. Below is a recap of the meeting.

Certified Resolution No. 2023-01 was approved, designating County Treasurer James A. Anderson as the agent authorized to obligate the county with respect to the purchase, sale, and exchange of US government agency securities.

Resolution No. 2023-02 was approved, authorizing the release of monies prior to each county payroll distribution via direct depost.

The Fremont County Historic Preservation Commision annual report was approved for submission to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office.

A weighted ballot determined the Chairman of the Board to be Larry Allen, and the Vice-Chairman to be Michael Jones.

The Board approved the designation of the following depositories for Fremont County Government for 2023:

Dubois: Bank of Jackson Hole and Wyoming Community Bank

Lander: Bank of the West, Central Bank and Trust, First Interstate Bank and Wyoming Community Bank

Riverton: Bank of the West, Central Bank and Trust, First Interstate Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and Wyoming Community Bank

Fort Washakie: Central Bank and Trust

Official newspapers were designated as follows: Riverton Ranger and Lander Journal as the official County Newspapers for Fremont County Government for 2023, with the remaining newspapers within the county to be used for other purposes.

A release and agreement between Roland and Devon Ruehl, the Town of Dubois and Fremont County was approved.

An MOU between the Museum of the American West and Fremont County and a quit claim deed were approved.

Daryne Fegler (at large) and Sollie Cadman (Lander) were re-appointed to four year terms on the Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District along with the new appointment of Amy Anderson.

The full meeting can be viewed in three parts on the county YouTube channel.