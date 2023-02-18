Weekend weather system brings gusty winds to parts of the 10

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – Dubois and South Pass City are expected to see less than an inch of snowfall with this weekend’s winter storm, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Though the snowfall totals may be less than an inch in those areas, the storm system is bringing gusty winds.

“This system will also bring more gusty southwest winds across central Wyoming, causing more travel impacts,” said NWSR.

Advertisement

Check out the graphic below of expected snowfall and maximum wind gusts, which will impact a greater portion of Fremont County. Click to enlarge the image.

h/t NWSR
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.