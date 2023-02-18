Weekend weather system brings gusty winds to parts of the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Dubois and South Pass City are expected to see less than an inch of snowfall with this weekend’s winter storm, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Though the snowfall totals may be less than an inch in those areas, the storm system is bringing gusty winds.

“This system will also bring more gusty southwest winds across central Wyoming, causing more travel impacts,” said NWSR.

Advertisement

Check out the graphic below of expected snowfall and maximum wind gusts, which will impact a greater portion of Fremont County. Click to enlarge the image. h/t NWSR