Weekend fire damages Christian Food Storehouse in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Fire Department (RFD) was paged to a structure fire at the Christian Food Storehouse just after midnight on May 12.

RFD Chief Jake Blumenshine confirmed that the fire started outside the building and spread to the inside through a window.

As far as what started the fire, Blumenshine said that he is pretty sure someone set a pile of clothes on fire next to the building.

The Christian Food Storehouse provides food to those in need and helps alleviate food insecurity within the community.

County 10 has reached out to the Christian Food Storehouse but has not heard back yet. Once we hear back, we will share an update on how the community can help.

According to some Facebook posts, the Storehouse is closed until further notice, and the food giveaway has moved to the Set Free Church at 620 W Adams Ave. between 3-4 p.m.