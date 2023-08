Join the BINGO fun! St. Margaret’s School is hosting Wednesday Night BINGO August 16 at the St. Margaret’s School gymnasium. Tickets for the event are $10/adult, $5/child, 10 BINGO cards for $25.

Dinner will be ready at 5:30 p.m. and the BINGO fun starts at 6 p.m. Beer/wine available for donation. Proceeds from the BINGO nights benefit St. Margaret’s School.

Mark your calendar for September 13 for more BINGO fun!