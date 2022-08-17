Wednesday Farmers Market tonight – 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market is your one stop shop for so many amazing goods like fresh produce, raw milk, eggs, honey, syrups, baked goods, handcrafted items and more! This week, our star light shines on Mary’s Spreads for Breads. Offering a wide variety of flavors like strawberry jams, peach jellies, apricot marmalade and even apple butter; Mary makes them all! As a seasonal vendor, you can find the Spreads for Breads booth every week at the Wednesday Farmers Market from 5-7pm, in Riverton City Park

RWFM and The Farmer’s Wife would like to thank everyone who participated and donated toward our 2022 School Supplies Drive. We had an amazing turnout and feel humbled to support the students of our community. Finally, we would like to congratulate the winners of our Educator’s baskets, whom were nominated by their very own students! Thank you for all you do, Mr. C, Mrs. Vukich, Mr. Taylor and Mrs. Irvin!

