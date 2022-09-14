Wednesday Farmers Market tonight – 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

It may be September now, but I’m still thinking about the yummy sweet corn from last month’s festival! If you are too, head on down to The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market and visit the Sage Valley Farms Booth, every Wednesday from 5-7pm.

They have dozens of fresh picked corn just waiting to go home with you for your own family cookout. But that’s not all of course, they also stock crisp green beans, full bushels of broccoli, eggplant and other locally grown veggies. Looking for something a little sweeter? Pick up a box of juicy Palisade peaches or some plump flathead cherries while you’re there. Need a little of everything? They have you covered there too! Visit SageValleyFarms.com to learn more about their Valley Box Offer today!

Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!