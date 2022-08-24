Wednesday Farmers Market tonight – 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

Holy moley, me oh my, week #17 is here! RWFM is happy to share, Wormy Apple Sheep Co is fully restocked on all their best products! Offering a full spread of mouth watering cuts of locally raised and processed lamb; from classic chops to hot italian brats, shoulder roasts and stew meat, all are available now! But lamb isn’t the only product they offer, Wormy Apple has perfected a tasty assortment of gourmet fruit syrups including apricot, peach and even chokecherry! And it doesn’t end there! Be sure to stop by the booth this week for some of their fresh picked, locally grown sweet corn, a box of juicy palisade peaches or some ripe flathead cherries.

As a loyal seasonal vendor, the Wormy Apple Sheep Co booth can be found every week at the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market, Wednesdays from 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park. See you at the market!

Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!