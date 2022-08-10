Wednesday Farmers Market & School Supply Drive tonight – 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market is up and running! With dozens of talented

vendors gathering every Wednesday from 5-7 pm, in Riverton City Park, RWFM has

something for everyone! Quality meats, sweet treats, farm-fresh dairy and eggs; the list

goes on and on, with more vendors joining every week!

This week the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market wraps up their Free School Supplies Giveaway for students and teachers! Be sure to head over to Riverton City Park, Wednesday from 5pm-7pm to pick up a free supply pack from booth #29, The Farmer’s Wife! Students are also invited to nominate their favorite teachers, giving them both a free entry to our Backpack and Educator’s Basket Raffles at 6:30pm!

If you aren’t a student or educator, don’t worry! You still have a chance to win in our Summer Series Raffle Giveaways! For every $10 spent at one booth, you will receive a raffle entry to be submitted at the RWFM Table. Prizes are donated directly from our generous vendors! Don’t miss out on your chance to win something fun and possibly find a new favorite product from a vendor you may not have known even existed!



