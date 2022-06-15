Wednesday Farmers Market is happening tonight from 5-7pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.
Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market is up and running! With dozens of talented
vendors gathering every Wednesday from 5-7pm, in Riverton City Park, RWFM has
something for everyone! Quality meats, sweet treats, farm fresh dairy and eggs; the list
goes on and on, with more vendors joining every week!
Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and
announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we
will be introducing this year!
Stop by city park Wednesday from 5-7 pm for fresh, fun, and local goods!