Wednesday Farmers Market Carnival tonight! – 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

TONIGHT! join us for the FALL MARKET CARNIVAL NIGHT!

This evening, WEDNESDAY Sept 21 from 5-7pm in Riverton City Park.

The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market is bringing in a little family fun! In addition to our 30+ market vendors and their fresh produce, yummy baked goods, and handcrafted items, we will be hosting carnival style game booths with prizes raffles and giveaways!

Join us for music and live performances; with Taylor Pattison kicking off the evening singing The National Anthem at 5:00pm, followed by the musical stylings of the Riverton Mennonite Church Choir at 5:45pm and the “Illusions & Reality” show by Mr. Kurt Schafli at 6pm!

RWFM dessert vendors have joined forces to bring out the complimentary TREAT BAR! Pumpkin pie, rhubarb cookies, popcorn balls and more! All attendees be sure to get your free sweet treat. Afterwards head over to the warming station to relax. Hot Chocolate will be for sale at the neighboring Blue Yonder Bakery Booth!

From 5:30- 6:30pm, Integrity Ranch and Hauling will be hosting a meet & greet with Sygfree The Longhorn and his friend Boomerang, along with her sweet new baby heifer, whom has yet to even be named!

Chicken Poop Bingo Coop will be sponsored by Red Roof Meat Company. Pick your squares before 6:15pm, at which point we will free the bird, and it won’t be long before we have a winner!

Place your bids on the silent auction items donated by Bloedorn Lumber Company and VanAlstine Farms. A 63 piece Channel Lock Socket Set or a Breakfast Basket filled with syrups, pancake mix and blueberries are up for grabs!

Adults are invited to participate in a cake walk hosted by JV Essentials at 5:40pm and 6:20pm. After which, kiddos have their chance to win in the cupcake walks hosted by Pure International Queens!

A huge thank you to all the student volunteers who will be running the carnival games. Ranging from $0.25 – $1, all booth proceeds will be donated to the National Honor Society, Student Council Group, Pure International Queens, and other local participating organizations.

Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!