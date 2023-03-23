Weaver commits to Dartmouth for football

(Lander, WY) – Over social media, Matisse Weaver of Lander Valley High School announced that he would move to the next level to Darmount College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Excited to announce my commitment to @DartmouthFTBL , thanks to everyone that made this possible 🌲 #TheWoods @BTeevens @coachdaveshula pic.twitter.com/LrKmAwBoJY — Matisse Weaver (@Weaver_Matisse) February 16, 2023

Weaver will go from kicking for the kelly green and black to the “Big Green.” Weaver has had a leg that showed over the course of his high school career having a season-long 39 yards in his senior season. And if there were any doubts about his leg strength, look no further against Powell where he bombed a 71-yard punt against Powell.

Advertisement

Dartmouth is an Ivy League school with a history in college football winning the conference 20 times in the school’s history.

Weaver said it was a great fit for the next level, “it ended up being a really good fit for me both academically and athletically, along with the coaching staff being really enjoyable to be around.”

Weaver had much support from family, friends, and coaches. “I’m just super appreciative to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family members that have helped me get to a position to take an opportunity.”

John Scott coached Mattise Weaver during his high school career. Scott describes working with Weaver and the amount that he put into football. “He is unselfish, he was good with the young guys and a good leader,” Scott said. “Once he started to contribute to other things, it came at the expense of his kicking.” Scott message to Weaver is, “Enjoy it, stay within yourself.”

Advertisement

18 degrees. 20" of snow. 45 yards. pic.twitter.com/OU2Iu1dBdK — Matisse Weaver (@Weaver_Matisse) January 6, 2023