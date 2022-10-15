“We no longer feel safe;” Wyoming Outdoor Gear Exchange announces store closure after recent break-in, theft

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Outdoor Gear Exchange, located at 312 South Federal in Riverton, announced today, Saturday, October 15, that the store would begin the closing process due to a recent robbery.

The announcement was made on the store’s Facebook page.

“Today Wyoming Outdoor Gear Exchange will start the closing process. It is regret that we do this, but the recent robbery made a fun and gratifying endeavor sour. We no longer feel safe.

“We will start with a store wide sale off. We will no longer be taking consignment or outright gear purchases.

“If you are a consignor, we will sell what is remaining and settle up on the balance. If you are interested in store fixtures, including the building itself, please contact us for arrangements.“

The break-in and theft reportedly occurred between the night of October 11 and the morning of October 12, when the call was made to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) around 5:54 AM.

The RPD call log stated that “the RP believes that he has been robbed; states there is a window that was broken out, and items are missing from inside the store.”

Later that morning, the store shared the following post on its Facebook page.

According to further posts on the store Facebook page, the person who robbed the store was later apprehended.

“The gentleman in question that broke into our store has been apprehended along with numerous items that he stole… We wish no harm to come to him but truly hope that he and his karma find a way to have a positive outcome in life. We would like to thank everyone for the community support and to those that rapidly shared all our posts and helped identify the perpetrator.“

The day after the person in question was identified, the store announced the closure along with ensuing sales.

“It has been a pleasure to get to know all of you, please know we did our best. This closing will end six local hard working tax paying jobs. Thank You, David and Brenda Stringham.”