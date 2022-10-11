Water update scheduled for Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the evening includes a building permit for Hopper Metals.

Mayor Joel Highsmith is also scheduled to give a report on water.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.