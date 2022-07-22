Water Treatment Plant part repaired; Lander residents can resume regular water usage

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander would like to let residents know that the part at the Water Treatment Plant has been repaired and is now starting to operate at full capacity.

Residents were asked to conserve water usage on Wednesday, but can now resume regular usage.

“We thank the community for their water conservation efforts while repairs were being made.

“As a community, the schools, parks, and residents saved 1 million gallons of water over the course of 24 hours following the water conservation announcement.

“This weekend, please slowly transition to resuming your regular water use so that we don’t put a demand surge on the plant.

“As a friendly reminder, please review these water conservation tips.

“Although you can resume regular water usage at this time, these tips will help the community conserve water and will help residents save money on their water bills.”

Water conservation tips:



● Please reduce the amount of water you are using to water your lawn. Shorten your

watering times or consider watering one less day per week.

● Take shorter showers and consider installing efficient shower heads.

● Turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth.

● Run the dishwasher only when full.

● Turn off the faucet when lathering hands.

● Consider using a car wash instead of hand washing your car.

● Fix the drips and look for leaks on hoses and faucets