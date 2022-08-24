WATCH: What is your life worth to you?

Is your life really worth less than $1? Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that breaks down the average Wyoming income and shows you exactly how much it costs for you to simply look down and buckle your seat belt.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” They say to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to see how much it really costs to take two seconds to buckle up.

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit their website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.