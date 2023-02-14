WATCH: Tech Tips Live with Wind River Internet – Hidden Location and Data Tracking on Websites and Apps

Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet, and County 10’s Charene Herrera sat down to answer viewers’ tech questions and discuss the topic of “Hidden Location & Data Tracking on Websites & Apps.” What kind of information do you give companies, and how do you control what you want them to know?

The next Tech Tips Live will be Tuesday, February 14th at 2:00 pm on Facebook. This time we will be discussing the topic of AI Neural Networks. This will be part one in a two-part series.

AI Neural Networks are Computer Programs that self-learn and adapt like a human brain.

This month will focus on the following:

AI Self Portraits https://stablediffusionweb.com/#demo

Deep Fakes

TV and Movies

AI Art Example: cyberpunk cowboy jackalope

In March, we will dive deeper into topics like self-driving cars and Chat GPT.

Wind River Internet offers unlimited Internet to the home or office using the latest technology to deliver the fastest speed and the best coverage on the Wind River Range.

Call 307-857-2004 for more information and to sign up for service. Visit the website!