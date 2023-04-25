WATCH: Tech Tips Live with Wind River Internet – AI Neural Networks Part 2

Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet, and County 10’s Charene Herrera sat down to answer viewers’ tech questions and discuss the topic of AI Neural Networks Part 2.

What is a neural network?

A neural network is a method in artificial intelligence that teaches computers to process data in a way that is inspired by the human brain. It is a type of machine learning process, called deep learning, that uses interconnected nodes or neurons in a layered structure that resembles the human brain. It creates an adaptive system that computers use to learn from their mistakes and improve continuously.

In this video, we cover:

Self Driving Cars

Chat GPT

The next Tech Tips Live will be Tuesday, April 25th at 2:00 pm on Facebook. This time we will be discussing WiFi Router Optimization and Placement.

Wind River Internet offers unlimited Internet to the home or office using the latest technology to deliver the fastest speed and the best coverage on the Wind River Range.

Call 307-857-2004 for more information and to sign up for service. Visit the website!