WATCH: Ron Porter posthumously inducted into Riverton High School Hall of Fame

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton legend Ron Porter was posthumously inducted in to the Riverton High School Hall of Fame Friday night with a special presentation involving many of his family members at halftime of the Riverton Vs. Cody football contest.

Porter was born in Riverton in 1953 and was an RHS graduate in 1971. Ron taught and coached at both Rawlins High School and Cody High School before returning to Riverton in 1984. He coached boys and girls basketball and announced many RHS athletic events. In 2020, Ron lost his courageous battle with cancer.

Ron’s wife, Toi, was involved in a special coin flip presentation to start Friday’s game and she was joined by several Porter family members for the halftime presentation.

Porter had grandchildren on both sides of Friday’s match-up, Cody junior Grady McCarten and Riverton sophomore Paxton Yeates.