WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about Wyoming’s Roadway Safety Task Forces.

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.