(WATCH LIVE) Riverton Vs. Sheridan basketball

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Wolverines and Lady Wolverines being their basketball season Thursday evening!

Both teams will play four games over the next three days in the Strannigan Invitational, hosted by RHS. First up for Riverton, it’s a date with the Sheridan Broncs. The ladies scheduled tipoff is 6:00 p.m. and the boys play right after at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s broadcast can be found via our YouTube page and in the player below. Audio-only radio coverage can be heard on 105.1 JACK-FM.

