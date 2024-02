(Green River, WY) – The Riverton girls and boys basketball teams hit the road this weekend. The first of a two-game trip will begin at Green River High School Friday night.

Girls varsity action tips around 6:00 p.m. with the boys following around 7:30 p.m. Radio coverage can be heard on 105.1 JACK-FM and streaming video of the double-header can be viewed in the link below, or via our YouTube page!