Watch: Lander Mayor, City Council Candidate Forums

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Mayor and City Council Candidate Forums were held on Friday, October 7 in the Lander Valley High School auditorium.

Below are both videos, which were recorded that evening by Nate Shoutis.

The next candidate forums will be held Thursday, October 13 at 6 pm for Riverton Mayor and House District 55 at the Riverton Library. County 10 will be live streaming these forums.

Advertisement

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.