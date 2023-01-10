WATCH: Introducing Fremont County’s Safe Rides Program

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video sharing the statistics on impaired-related vehicle fatalities in Fremont County. They are also excited to share that $30,000 has been granted for the Fremont County Safe Rides Program via a WYDOT Highway Safety Grant.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired. This grant will help provide safer transportation alternatives for large public events where alcohol will be consumed.

Watch this video to learn more about the Safe Rides Program:

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.