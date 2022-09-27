WATCH: 5 Tips on Defensive Driving

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists tips on how to be a better defensive driver. It includes vital driving skills, such as being aware of your surroundings and avoiding distractions while driving.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to see IPR’s five tips on defensive driving.

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.