(Riverton, WY) – The annual Riverton Veterans Day Parade took to Main Street at 11 a.m. A crowd formed along the street with those young and old in attendance to pay their respects.

The playing of “Taps” at Main and Broadway opened the parade, which was led by a Riverton Police Department escort. Once the Color Guard arrived at Main and Broadway, Carol Harper sang “The National Anthem.”

Check out some photos and the video of the parade below.

