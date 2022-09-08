Washakie Park wildfire at 1500 acres

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Washakie Park wildland fire that began on September 6, has now grown to an estimated 1500 acres, according to the fireweatheravalanche.org website.

The site states that fire is still active, but despite the increase in size, the fire is now in the “minimal to low” range of further growth possibility.

County 10 reached out to both the Fort Washakie Fire Department and the Cody Interagency Dispatch Center, but neither were available for comment at the time.

Readers are advised that even though potential growth is now minimal, there is still a Red Flag Warning for Fremont County as dry conditions are now being met with gusty winds from a cold front moving into the area.

County 10 will provide further updates when they become available, which can be found here.