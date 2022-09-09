Washakie Park wildfire 0% contained, now an estimated 1700 plus acres

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Washakie Park wildfire, which was first discovered and reported on Tuesday, September 6, is now an estimated 1764 acres and at 0% containment, according to a release from the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, ensuring all actions reflect a commitment to incident personnel.

Current resources on the scene include 125 personnel made of two Type 1 hotshot crews, six engines, four modules, one Type 1 helicopter and two Type 3 Helicopters.

Advertisement

As a reminder, Washakie Park Road and Sage Creek Road are closed while the incident management teams are stationed in the area.

Also, DO NOT fly drones in the area to get a better look at the fire; “If you fly, we can’t.”

The full report is below. h/t Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team image

Click here for more updates on the Washakie Park wildfire.