Warming up for the weekend in Fremont County

Small-town celebrations, scenic rides and tours, raising a brewski (or few), and racing through finish lines…all a part of this weekend’s excitement in Fremont County!

On Friday…

The Best Little Brewfest in the West! The popular Lander Brewfest kicks off today at 5 p.m. in Lander City Park with great beer, great food, great music and great FUN! Tap into some awesome Wyoming brews and food from high-quality, diverse local food vendors from Fremont County and across the state. Music this evening features Bob Lefevere & The Already Gone.

(Note: There’s a designated driver service on both days of the festival, so you can have a great time and be safe!)

For more information and to buy tickets online (so you don’t have to stand in line), visit: landerbrewfest.com

On Saturday…

It’s Shoshoni Day! Come out for a day of ol’ fashioned fun for the whole family, starting off with a Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Community Room (behind the Fire Hall) then head on over to the Tractor Show and Drive at 10 a.m. The sunny day will be perfect for a Water Splash for the kiddos from 1-3 p.m. and you’re sure to find something delish at the Senior Center Bake Sale.

Supper call at 5:30 p.m. with pulled pork, salads and beans, then put on your dancing shoes with music starting at 6 p.m. featuring Dan Seely & Packin’ the Mail.

25th annual Wind River Flywheelers Tractor Drive & Shoshoni Day, June 2021 (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

On your mark, get set…go to the Riverton Autocross at the Wind River Casino Parking Lot! Registration and tech starts at 7:30 a.m.; racing begins at 9 a.m. This is open to any sportscar, so bring your helmet to race or ride. Contact Lee Rohn at 307-850-2807.

Join the Riverton Museum for the Wind River Visitors Council Adventure Trek’s “Trails Through Fremont County” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Craig Bromely is your host to some of the famous, historical trails that passed through and around Fremont County.

Bring your own water and sack lunch and your own transportation, as this trek involves some driving and walking. Admission is $10. Call the Riverton Museum to reserve your spot, space is limited! 307-856-2665. h/t Lander Cycling Club

Lander’s scenic cycling routes are showcased today with the 13th Annual Fremont Area Road Tour happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy coffee and pastries at check-in; ride begins at South 1st Street next to the Bike Mill, then proceeds on Main with LPD escort. Pedal through 15-100 miles of colorful vistas…bike towards the Sinks, the Lander Clover Leaf, Squaw-Baldwin Loop, or mix-and-match routes to suit your level. A “Kid’s Loop” on the river trail is new this year; participation prizes for toddlers to teenagers.

A unique biking experience for the whole family! Make a day of it in Lander, ‘cause afterwards…

The Lander Brewfest continues the sud-slinging of great brews, with one beer being awarded as the annual Lander Brewfest Best in Show! The festivities begin again at 2 p.m. and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine starts their show at 4 p.m. More info at: landerbrewfest.com

If you’re a fan of the equine sort (see what I did there?)…the Wind River Range AQHA/CSSHA Versatility Show is this weekend at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Saturday’s events include VRH Ranch Cutting, VRH Ranch Reining and Cow Work. On Sunday, there’s the VRH Ranch Trail, VRH Ranch Riding, and VRH Ranch Conformation. All around prizes for each class! CSSHA Club Classes are also offered. For more info, visit: aqha.com/-/wind-river-range-versatility

Check out County 10’s event calendar and mark your calendars for these and other events going on this weekend, or browse ahead to see what’s happening in Fremont County this Summer!

(A sneak peek into next week…there’s Square Dancing at the Rustic Pine Tavern on Tuesdays in Dubois; Riverton “Paint & Create” is at the Fairgrounds this time…and of course, don’t forget to support our awesome local Farmers’ Markets!)