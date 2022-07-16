Warming trend continues today, with possible isolated thunderstorms; elevated fire weather likely in coming days

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking rather warm, with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Isolated thunderstorms will rumble across southern portions of the area this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois and Jeffrey City at 84 and 89 degrees.

Low temperatures will be in the low 60’s for most tonight, with Dubois and Jeffrey City at 50 and 58 degrees.

Sunday will be very hot and mainly dry, and Monday is set to be windy and hot, with elevated fire weather.