Warming trend continues Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – Who else enjoyed the sunshine and warmth yesterday? Well, it’s back again today, June 18.

Highs today range from 66 degrees in South Pass City to 82 degrees in Shoshoni. Details are shared on the graphic below.

“Showers will spread into northwestern Wyoming this morning with a scattering of afternoon thunderstorms,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “More isolated activity spreads southeastward late today and tonight. Strong wind develops this afternoon from Rock Springs through Casper.”

h/t NWSR