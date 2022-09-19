Warmer, windy conditions today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect above normal temperatures today.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for areas surrounding Fremont County this afternoon, due to the expected dry and windy conditions.

Wind gusts will be up to 30+ mph in areas of the county today.

Advertisement

Cooler temps and wet conditions are expected to make a return on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for most of the county today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 70 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40’s.