(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Thursday will be slightly warmer for most, with some early morning showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms possible, mainly across eastern portions of the area.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 73 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most.

h/t NWSR