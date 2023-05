(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be warmer today, with winds turning to a more southwesterly direction.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop over western portions this afternoon, spreading into the central basins late this afternoon into the evening.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni reaching 71 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper to mid 40’s. h/t NWSR