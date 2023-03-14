Warmer temperatures today; winter storm moves into the west

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be warmer today as a storm system approaches the area and pushes into western Wyoming.

Highs will be in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s today, with lows tonight in the upper teens to mid 20’s.

Strong winds will develop across central regions and the eastern foothills of the mountains, and wind gusts of 40-70 mph can be expected from South Pass eastward into Natrona County.

h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared the following expected snowfall and impact levels.

