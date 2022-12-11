Warmer temperatures today; weather system moves in Monday through Wednesday, bringing potentially significant snowfall

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the expected winter storm will bring accumulating snow to the west today, spreading eastward Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the lower to upper teens.

The NWSR also shared the following expected snowfall totals through Wednesday, along with a follow up to yesterday’s video briefing from meteorologist Chris Hattings about the incoming weather system.

Advertisement
h/t NWSR
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.