Warmer temperatures today; weather system moves in Monday through Wednesday, bringing potentially significant snowfall

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the expected winter storm will bring accumulating snow to the west today, spreading eastward Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the lower to upper teens.

The NWSR also shared the following expected snowfall totals through Wednesday, along with a follow up to yesterday’s video briefing from meteorologist Chris Hattings about the incoming weather system.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR

Here is the latest video briefing with our latest thoughts about the expected snow over the next few days. #wywx #wyoroad https://t.co/XTbFaEKCWO — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 11, 2022