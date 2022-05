(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be windy and slightly warmer, with rain and high elevation snow showers expected in the northwest through Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60’s for most of the County, with things a bit cooler in Lander and Dubois at 59 and 49 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s tonight.

Sunday is looking to be drier and warmer.