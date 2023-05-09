Warmer temperatures, scattered showers today; widespread precipitation, thunderstorms expected Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be warmer today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Most areas in Fremont County should stay dry, but more widespread showers and storms are expected Wednesday, some strong to possibly severe.

Thursday and Friday also look cooler and wet, with the heaviest precipitation in neighboring Johnson and Natrona Counties.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to upper 60’s today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 72 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 40’s to mid 30’s for the windier areas. h/t NWSR